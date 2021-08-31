Well, if you think about it--it makes sense. After all, East Texas was home to both Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and others.

But that doesn't mean we aren't totally delighted that one of our favorite country super stars mentioned one of our East Texas communities in his song 'City of Music.'

How did Paisley become familiar with the Rose City?

Well, we do know his lovely wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley was here back in 2016 to speak about her own experience dealing with her mother's dementia at an Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County luncheon. (Sending love, Kimberly.)

So more on this shout-out...

Screen Shot from Brad Paisley's YouTube Channel

If you check out the YouTube Lyric video for 'City of Music' on Paisley's official YouTube channel, you'll hear the shout out pretty quickly. In fact, the first line is 'The karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas...outgrew her little pond...'

Screen Shot from Brad Paisley's YouTube Channel

The song continues the reference as he notes she took the 'Church Street exit on half a tank of broken songs...'

Screen Shot from Brad Paisley's YouTube Channel

and 'Hit the ground runnin' on Broadway.'

Screen Shot from Brad Paisley's YouTube Channel

We can't help but assume that he's talking about Tyler main thoroughfare through town. I suppose he could be talking about NYC's Broadway, but personally that would seem like a stretch.

It's a great song. If you've not listened you can see the lyric video in its entirety below:

ANNNND if you'd prefer to watch Brad himself perform it, we've found one of him doing it live during the CNN 4th of July shindig earlier this summer below:

Hey Brad, we're honored here in East Texas. Thanks for the shout-out! Annnd we just have one question. WHO is the karaoke queen of which you sing?

