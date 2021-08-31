Amber Alert Canceled After Two Missing Rusk Children Found Safe

Get our free mobile app

UPDATE: 8/31/21

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has located both Ashlynn Wells and Desman Wells as of Tuesday morning. The suspect, 32-year-old Jesse Schmidt is in custody. The children have been released to CPS custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for two pre-teens from Rusk that are believed to have been abducted.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for Ashlynn Wells and Desman Wells. The children are believed to have been abducted by Jesse Schmidt. He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas plates BNX 6155.

According to MissingKids.org, Ashlynn Wells is a white 10-year-old female. She stands 5'2", weighs 109 pounds with blonde hair blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts, gray and pink Nike shoes. She has dimples, a scar on her right ring finger, and a black birthmark on her left thigh.

Desman Wells III is a white 11-year-old male. He stands 5'5", weighs 154 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes and he was last seen wearing a blue and black t-shirt, gray shorts, Wolverine hiking boots and he has a scar on his left shin.

In connection to these two missing children authorities are also looking for a suspect that is believed to have abducted these children. Police are searching for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. He stands 5'10", weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair, hazel eyes.

Local authorities last heard from the suspect in Rusk. If you spot this vehicle or have seen the suspect or children you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903.683.2271.

HELP: These 28 Teen Girls Went Missing In June In Texas Take a moment and look. Do you recognize any of them? Do you recognize their last names? Maybe they're a family friend, or the best friend of your daughter, or the daughter of a member of your church small group. They matter.

11 East Texas Children Missing Since January 2021 These 11 families are desperately searching for their children and are praying for their safe return home