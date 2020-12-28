Carrie Underwood Announces ‘My Savior,’ a New Gospel Album

Carrie Underwood gave her fans a Christmas gift in announcing a new album for spring 2021. A gospel album called My Savior will be released before Easter.

The singer shared the news in a video on social media in which she began by thanking fans for supporting her Christmas album, My Gift.

"I basically didn’t want all of that to end,” Underwood says of the music-making process this year. “I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift."

The result is My Savior, a project of gospel hymns she grew up on that she referred to as a companion album to My Gift. The exact date of its release is not known, but she said it would be released just in time for Easter, which falls on April 4.

"I’ve been making music that I love and been giving my heart to the Lord," Underwood says.

Underwood's last studio album of new country music came in September 2018. She's kept a three year cycle between new studio albums since Play On in 2009, and it's not clear that the My Savior album will break that trend. My Gift spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart in 2020 and included duets with John Legend and her son, Isaiah. It's not clear if any collaborators will join her on this new album or which gospel hymns she's chosen.

The release of My Savior makes her the highest profile country artist to officially announce a new album for 2021. Thus far, very few artists have — Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line are two with albums expected in the winter. In 2020, several country artists postponed new albums hoping to better align with a touring season that never came. It's not clear that 2021 will be any different, as artists like Maren Morris have already announced the cancelations of a tour.

In sending her message, Underwood mentioned that she's praying for better days ahead.

"Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift," she says at the end of her video.