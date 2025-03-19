(KNUE-FM) - We all know that with President Trump in office it’s more difficult for illegal border crossings to take place in Texas.

>But that doesn’t mean that cartels are going to stop trying to sneak people across the Texas Mexico border.

Although as U.S. Border Patrol agents make it more difficult to gain access to our country, that means cartels are upping the price for migrants wanting to make it across the border.

Illegal Border Crossings Have Dropped Drastically

According to NBCDFW, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is reporting a 76% decline in encounters with migrants along the southern U.S. border in January of 2025 compared to January of 2024.

How Much are Cartels Charging Migrants to Smuggle Them into the U.S.?

Earlier this year there was a migrant that was captured by troopers who said he paid cartel operatives $18,000 to smuggle him across.

He said his wife lived in Houston, so he agreed to pay $12,000 upfront and $6,000 was still owed.

But even that $12,000 upfront is double or triple what cartels used to charge.

Lots of Migrants Waiting to Cross the Border

Troopers are also reporting that migrants who were apprehended recently have said there are still large groups of people waiting for their turn in Mexico to attempt and cross the border.

But as we all know, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas DPS will be working hard to make sure those smuggling attempts are shut down quickly.

It seems clear that illegal border crossings are as difficult as ever, but attempts will continue to be made.

Mexican Cartels in the Lone Star State Cartels are a reality of life in Texas. With our proximity to the Mexico border, the presence of cartels and drug trafficking were inevitable.

