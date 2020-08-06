Carthage Man Missing Since May Possibly Found in East Texas Bayou

According to Sheriff Kevin Lake with the Panola County Sheriff's Office, their department received a call Thursday morning from authorities in Brazoria County indicating that a vehicle matching the description of that driven by Mr. Joe Roy McMillian, who was reported missing in Panola County in May, had been discovered in a body of water in their jurisdiction. A statewide Amber Alert was issued on May 22nd for Mr. McMillian , it was discontinued on June 8th.

According to a post on the Panola County Sheriff's Facebook Page , authorities in Freeport, Texas reported that they discovered McMillian's truck in a deep bayou while recovering two other vehicles that had also entered the bayou. All vehicles apparently had entered the bayou after leaving the roadway during a sharp turn near the bayou. Human remains were discovered inside the truck. Due to evidence recovered from the truck, the remains are believed to be that of Mr. McMillian.

Panola County Investigators are currently working with local authorities in that area, as well as with the Texas Rangers Service to investigate the scene. At this time, no evidence of foul play has been discovered, as it appears to be a vehicle accident, but the scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers to confirm that.

Further information will be released as it is made available. Please keep the McMillian family in your prayers.