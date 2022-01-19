We love our high school football in East Texas. When those lights come on on a Friday night, the stands are always packed with cheering hometown fans. Those towns also get excited when their player, or players, receive special recognition for their play on the field. With the announcement of the Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2021 Whataburger Super Team, four East Texas towns can be very excited for their players.

Yes, four East Texas athletes made the Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2021 Whataburger Super Team.

Gilmer Buckeyes

Quarterback - Brandon Tennison

Brandon finished his junior year at Gilmer High School with a total of 3,866 yards passing completing 63 percent of his passes. He also threw 40 touchdown passes with only 18 interceptions.

Carthage Bulldogs

Linebacker - Kip Lewis

Kip helped lead the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record in 2021, finishing 1st in their district. His defense only allowed a total of 127 points for the season.

Quinlan Ford Panthers

Utility - Kaiden Roden

Kaiden had 206 carries for 2,042 yards for the 2021 season while scoring 26 touchdowns to help lead the Panthers to a 12-1 record.

New Diana Eagles

Kicker - Osvaldo Gomez

Gomez not only kicked for the Eagles but also contributed by throwing, rushing and receiving for the team.

These players were not picked by the writers of Dave Campbell's Texas Football but by the fans. That makes this team of players really special. You can check out the full list of players selected at texasfootball.com or in the graphic and YouTube video below.

