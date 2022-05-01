Three brothers and another man, all from Carthage, have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations according to information provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office and KETK.

The Hinton Brothers And David Anderson Are Going To Federal Prison.

According to information presented in court, the Hinton brothers, Anderson, and other co-conspirators purchased bulk methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to mid-level dealers and retail customers in the Panola County area. The Hinton brothers, Anderson, and two others whose cases remain pending were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 17, 2020, and charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Lavara Geray Hinton, 39, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021

Lavara Hinton would accept firearms in trade for methamphetamine and would later sell the firearms. The report went on to add that he sold more than 600 grams of pure methamphetamine and 33 firearms to confidential informants working with law enforcement according to the report.

Perry Cornelius Hinton, 42, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021

Perry and Alex Hinton assisted Lavara Hinton by coordinating bulk methamphetamine purchases from their suppliers and also sold methamphetamine to their own customer bases.

Alex Christopher Hinton, 41, pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021

Anderson purchased methamphetamine from Lavara Hinton for personal use and for further distribution to his own customers.

David Wayne Anderson, 41, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021

All 4 men plead guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Lavara Hinton was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, Perry Hinton was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison, Alex Hinton was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, and David Anderson was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.

