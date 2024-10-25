Children in Texas and across America are getting their costumes ready and preparing to load up on candy his Halloween.

Parents are sure to be planning the Halloween candy collection route and any other Halloween-related activities to do that day. While it is sure to be an amazing, fun-filled night for many, there are still dangers to watch out for.

When it comes to Halloween candy, be cautious of what your child eats

While it's always important to check your kids' candy for anything unusual, now you need to watch for potential drugs as well.

Fox 8 reports that in Ohio the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control warned about cannabis products created to appear like popular candies and other foods. While this instance is in Ohio, there have been warnings in the past as well, so this is nothing new. As such, every parent needs to be cautious.

Get our free mobile app

These laced products will have extremely similar names to the product they're mimicking, so read everything well. I hope it wasn't the intention, but the products are likely to be appealing to children.

Cannabis-laced candy isn't the only thing to look out for

While cannabis-laced candy can be dangerous for children, other issues could be harmful as well.

When I found out about laced candy being given to children, I was appalled. Then I got to thinking, 'What other things should parents look out for?' To get more answers, I asked ChatGPT and it gave me a list of 6 things to keep an eye out for this Halloween when it comes to candy (this list included edibles that look like candy):

6 Things to Watch for in Your Kids Candy You want to be able to trust everyone, but when it comes to trick-or-treating on Halloween, parents had better check their kids' candy! There could be numerous issues that could be hazardous.

Candy No Texan Wants to Get for Halloween Everyone has their own candy preferences, but there are some treats that most people would rather not receive during Halloween.