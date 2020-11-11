CDC Confirms Masks Protect You and Those Around You

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that wearing a mask not only protects you but it also protects those around you.

The CDC made the statement earlier this week which was really more of an update to their guidelines which previously stated that the main benefit of mask-wearing was to help prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others.

According to WNEM, the new guidance cites a number of studies showing that masks reduce the risk of transmitting or catching the virus by more than 70% in various instances.

CDC:

Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation

It's not going to protect you 100% but 70% sounds a hell of a lot better than no protection at all.

The CDC also explained what kind of masks were superior:

Multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have demonstrated superior performance compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts, in some cases filtering nearly 50% of fine particles less than 1 micron. Polypropylene may generate a static charge that captures particles, while silk might repel moist droplets and be more comfortable.

The only thing that I find strange is that they've been telling us to wear a mask for months now but yet COVID cases are increasing every single day and things are worse now then back in the spring. You would think things would be getting better by now..but what do I know? I will continue to do what the experts say because I'm definitely no expert.