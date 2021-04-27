CDC Says Many Americans No Longer Need to Wear a Mask Outdoors

To be totally honest with you, I had no idea we were "supposed" to be wearing masks outside. I'm all about wearing a mask inside and have no problem with that but outside? That really just seems silly to me. Well, regardless of how I feel, the CDC says we don't have to wear masks outside anymore...sort of.

According to MLive, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday in yet another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak.

Get our free mobile app

Fully vaccinated Americans

Health officials are now saying that people that are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks outside anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. You also don't have to wear a mask while eating at an outdoor restaurant.

Unvaccinated Americans

For those that have yet to or that refuse to get vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you wear a mask at outdoor gatherings that also includes other people that are unvaccinated. They also suggest that you wear a mask while eating at an outdoor restaurant.

Vaccinated or not

You no longer have to wear masks outdoors when walking, biking or running alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people. If you see me jogging by myself and I'm wearing a mask, do me a favor and punch me in the face. Why in the world would anyone wear a mask while jogging alone? Have people really been doing this?

Masks are still required for everyone at hair salons, restaurants (indoors), shopping centers, museums and movie theaters. It is also recommended that everyone wear a mask at outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events.