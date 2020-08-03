CDC Issues Safety Alert After Nearly 400 Get Sick From Onions

I don't think I've ever looked to see where my onions come from, but after a recent alert from the CDC, I will now.

The CDC is advising that you do not eat, serve, or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions because of a Salmonella outbreak. This includes red, white, yellow, and sweet onions

If you have onions in your fridge or pantry, you'll want to check and see if they're from Thomson International Inc. If they are, toss them out. If you're not sure where they're from, it wouldn't be a bad idea to throw them out anyway. It's better to be safe than sick as hell.

If you go out to dinner or get take out, it would be a smart move to ask where their onions come from. I'm sure it won't be an easy answer to get but again, it's not worth the risk.

As of July 29, 2020, a total of 396 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 34 states.

As you can see from the CDC list below, Michigan is on the list with 23 cases.

StateIll People
Alaska6
Arizona14
California49
Colorado10
Florida3
Idaho5
Illinois10
Indiana2
Iowa15
Kansas1
Kentucky1
Maine4
Maryland1
Michigan23
Minnesota10
Missouri6
Montana33
Nebraska5
Nevada5
New York4
North Carolina3
North Dakota5
Ohio7
Oregon71
Pennsylvania2
South Carolina1
South Dakota11
Tennessee5
Texas1
Utah61
Virginia4
Washington2
Wisconsin5
Wyoming11
Total396
