Charley Crocket Presents: Jukebox Charley Live & In Person Tour

This past November Charley Crockett was forced to cancel several shows due to positive COVID-19 cases in his staff, but he and the boys are ready to crank back up to 100 in 2022.

Last year's Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony, Crockett released two albums in 2021: Music City USA, in September, and the James Hand tribute album 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand in February.

And he's not slowing down any time soon. This week he announced his next tour covering two months, 22 states, and 30 shows.

Jukebox Charley Live & In Person TOUR DATES:

March 19 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

March 20 – Soul Kitchen Music Hall – Mobile, AL

March 22 – Tampa Theatre – Tampa, FL

March 23 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

March 25 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

March 26 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL

March 27 – Bluebird Nightclub – Bloomington, IN

March 28 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

March 30 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

March 31 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

April 1 – The Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

April 2 – Granada Theatre – Lawrence, KS

April 4 – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon – Iowa City, IA

April 5 – The District – Sioux Falls, SD

April 6 – Fargo Brewing Company – The Hall – Fargo, ND

April 8 – Beacon Club – Mills, WY

April 9 – Pub Station – Billings, MT

April 10 – The Newberry – Great Falls, MT

April 12 – Mesa Theater & Club – Grand Junction, CO

April 13 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

April 14 – Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

April 16 – The Elm – Bozeman, MT

April 17 – The Wilma Theater – Missoula, MT

April 18 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID

April 20 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Spokane, WA

April 21 – Midtown Ballroom – Bend, OR

April 22 – Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

April 23 – 1933 Prohibition – Bakersfield, CA

April 25 – Strummers – Fresno, CA

April 29 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

Texas Mansion For Sale That Looks Like a Prison I'm sure you've never seen a mansion that looks like this one. It's for sale at $5 million dollars, and looks similar to a prison.