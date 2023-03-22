The Extraordinary Charley Crockett Reveals His Massive ’23 Tour

Charley Crockett is one of the most talented and hardest working men in music. It was on Radio Texas, LIVE! a few years ago he shared with us his goal is to release at least one album a year, like his heroes used to do. Having released 12 studio albums in the past seven years, he's blowing past that one.

On top of headlining our 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler, Texas, Crockett will be playing several impressive shows this year including: Willie Nelson’s all star studded 90th birthday celebration in Los Angeles, he's got support dates for Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton, and he'll join Miranda Lambert at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in July. All of this in addition to dozens of his own headlining shows.

Charley Crockett 2023 tour dates:

April 20 – Texas Club – Baton Rouge, LA

April 21 – Oaklawn Racing & Gaming Complex – Hot Springs, AR

April 22 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR*

April 24 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ*

April 26 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbra, CA*

April 27 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA*

April 28 – Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace – Bakersfield, CA – SOLD OUT

April 29 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA – Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration

May 2 – Pepsi Amphitheater – Flagstaff, AZ

May 3 – Lensic Performing Arts Center – Santa Fe, NM – SOLD OUT

May 4 – La Hacienda Event Center – Midland, TX

May 5 – Cook’s Garage – Lubbock, TX

May 6 – Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival – Tyler, TX

May 31 – Waterfront Park – Louisville, KY – (WFPK radio event)

June 1 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

June 2 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

June 3 – Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY

June 5 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

June 6 – The Senate – Columbia, SC

June 8 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY^

June 9 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA^

June 10 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA^

June 12 – The Windjammer – Isle of Palms, SC

June 13 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

June 15 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL

June 16 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 18 – The Cotillion – Wichita, KS

June 20 – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall – Milwaukee, WI

June 22 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

June 23 – Lauridsen Amphitheater – Des Moines, IA

June 24 – Blue Ox Music Festival – Eau Claire, WI

June 26 – Traverse City Opera House – Traverse City, MI

June 27 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

June 30 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

July 1 – The Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

July 2 – NASCAR Chicago Street Race – Chicago, IL#

July 4 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON – SOLD OUT

July 5 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

July 8 – Winnipeg Folk Festival – Winnipeg, MB

July 13 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC**

July 14 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC**

July 16 – Under The Big Sky Festival – Whitefish, MT

July 18 – Sandy City Amphitheater – Sandy, UT

July 19 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID

July 21 – Spokane Symphony Fox Theatre – Spokane, WA

July 22 – FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR

Aug 12 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

Aug 13 – Rocky Mountain Folks Festival – Lyons, CO

Aug 15 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL

Aug 16 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

Aug 18 – LASSO Festival – Montreal, QC

Aug 20 – Catbird Festival – Bethel, NY

Aug 23 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

Sept 3 – End of the Road Festival – Dorset, UK

Oct 12 – American Bank Center – Corpus Christi, TX^

Oct 19 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX^

Oct 20 – Moody Center – Austin, TX^

Oct 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX^

Oct 26 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK^

*supporting Tyler Childers

^supporting Chris Stapleton

#supporting Miranda Lambert

**supporting Orville Peck