For nine of the past ten Mays (minus '20, thanks COVID) The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX have been overrun with BBQ and live music lovers. That means we've brought around three dozen stellar acts the The Rose City -- so, I suppose this shouldn't be a surprise.

This week The County Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN opened up a new exhibit, and three of the four acts on it are Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival headliners -- and the fourth we'd certainly love to have out soon.

Note the exhibit's Texas Country description says:

"Texas country music, like Texas itself, is vast and diverse. Artists can fully sustain careers solely within the Lone Star State. They can record at Texas studios with local songwriters, musicians and producers. They can tour just within the state, playing famous dance halls and arenas. All the while, the Texas Country Music Association and two Texas radio-focused charts track, support and promote their work. Whether Texas artists remain independent of Nashville's major record labels or join forces with them to reach beyond their home state, they know Texas fans can sustain them. These four artists are a small sample of what the Texas scene has to offer."

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Texas Country section for this season’s “American Currents: State Of The Music” exhibit was unveiled this week, and wouldn't you know it, our '23 headliner Charley Crockett is on it.

Past headliners Cody Johnson (2017) and Parker McCollum (2021) are also honored. East Texas native Sunny Sweeney is the fourth act, and we'd love to bring her back home for Red Dirt as soon as possible.

According to the Hall of Fame, "the annual exhibit "American Currents: State of the Music" takes a broad view of country music over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events."

Wondering about Red Dirt BBQ?

Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale now.

This will be our 9th festival on The Brick Streets with this year's show happening be on Saturday May, 6th. We've sold out every year in existence and we anticipate selling out again, so don't wait.