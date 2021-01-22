Check Out Bernie Sanders Sitting Around Tyler

As you've probably seen all over social media, folks are having fun with Vermont Senator and former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders meme of him sitting at the inauguration this past week.

Folks have been photoshopping Bernie all over the place and they have been absolutely hilarious. So I thought it would be fun if we had Bernie sitting around several places in Tyler and East Texas.

Jamien Green

Bernie is patiently waiting for Stanley's to open up to get his hands on "The Mother Plucker" and some ribs.

We got Bernie next to Rick's On The Square probably waiting for a parade or something to pass through.

Bernie might have some business to take care of at The Plaza Tower but who knows!

We even spotted Bernie waiting to pick up prizes from us here at Townsquare Media.

Now I am terrible at photoshopping but there's a fun and cool website some folks started that allows you to use Google Maps to type in any address and it will automatically put Bernie at that location.

