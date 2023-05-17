Check Out These 8 Events Celebrating Juneteenth In Longview, TX

America's Newest Holiday Is Right Around The Corner The City Of Longview Is Inviting Everyone Out To Celebrate Freedom For All!

Juneteenth maybe a relatively new celebration for the rest of America but its origins remained deeply tied to Texas and NOBODY does Juneteenth like East Texas does and there's a bunch of events coming up in Longview to celebrate.

The City Of Longview Released Its Juneteenth Schedule.

The city announced that Juneteenth events are scheduled for June 10, 16 and 17 in Longview starting with a basketball tournament and ending with a Picnic In The Park. Here's a breakdown of what's going down!

June 10th: Basketball Tournament & Small Business Expo

The B-Ball Tourney starts at 8:00 AM at the Broughton Recreation Center. Following the Tournament, at the same location, The Epilson Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha will host the small Business expo from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

Friday, June 16th: Hot Air Balloon Presentation & Dedication Ceremony

On Friday, June 16, there will be a Hot Air Balloon Presentation hosted by the Great Texas Balloon Race held at Foster Middle School at 7:00 AM until 8:00 AM.

Then there will be a Dedication Ceremony for a portion of the Guthrie Creek Trail in Recognition of Frank “Penny” Edwards starting at 10:00 am at LEDCO located at 400 N. 4th Street in Downtown Longview.

Saturday, June 17th: Hot Air Balloon Presentation, Juneteenth Parade, Softball Tourney and Picnic.

Then, on Saturday, June 17, there will be another Hot Air Balloon Presentation at Foster Middle School and The Broughton Recreation Center starting at 7:00 AM.

Then the Softball Tournament takes its first pitch at 9:00 am at Tinsley Park followed by the annual Juneteenth Parade which begins rolling at 10:00 AM on MLK from Ryder Street to Foster Middle School.

Immediately following the Parade its the Picnic in the Park with food vendors and live music at Broughton Park until 6:00 PM.

For more information about Juneteenth events you can reach out to Dietrich Johnson in the Office of Cultural Arts at 903-237-1089. Event information and the Juneteenth input form, can also be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Juneteenth.

