Check Out This Gorgeous $1Million Home in Central Heights, Texas

Over the past few months, I have included in a few of my posts some of Jason Reina's drone video footage to show the progress of the construction zone on Highway 59 on the south side of Nacogdoches. In doing so, I happened to notice that through his company, Photography by JR, he also provides services for a wide variety of needs, one of those being real estate listings.

I noticed that one of those current listings is a beautiful home just north of Nacogdoches. The real estate agent is Brittany Smitherman with Fathom Realty. According to her website, she has several listings in the Greater Houston area, a couple near Lufkin, and then this gorgeous home in Nacogdoches County. The price has recently been reduced to $1.15 million.

The house is described as a beautiful colonial brick home set on a hill overlooking your own 40-acre mini-ranch. Its official address is 968 County Road 813, also known as Don Corley Road. This home is located in the Central Heights School District, in fact, as the crow flies the property is about one mile west of the high school.

This home includes just over 4.250 square feet of living space with 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, oversized living area with fireplace, elegant stairway, new paint, newly remodeled master bath, large kitchen, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, formal dining room, mudroom, and two-car attached garage. Oh, and the home comes fully furnished.

The property also includes 2 barns, 1 with working pins, squeeze shoot, wash rack, and 2 tack rooms. The majestic cedar carport includes a bar top and sink.

Here's a look inside the home and around the property. All photos are courtesy of Photography by JR.