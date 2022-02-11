Ah yes, the iconic Texas modern-ish farmhouse. There's a reason it is in such high demand. It manages to be cozy, elegant, contemporary, and traditional all at the same time.

And if you're looking for your perfectly charming modern farmhouse in the Tyler, Texas area, I think we found it. That is if you're cool with the $1,250,000 price tag.

Built in 2014, this gorgeous home sits on 2.442 acres and boasts a five-car garage, five bedrooms, and 5.5 baths. Located at 14554 County Road 192 in Tyler, this may be that idyllic forever home you've been longing for your entire life.

In addition to the obviously incredible curb appeal, once you take a look inside this home you'll see what all the fuss is about. Every detail was considered in this custom-built home--from the open floor plan, the stunningly beautiful windows and tall ceilings, the welcoming front porch, and so much more.

And of course--THE KITCHEN. Truly beautiful. If you love to spend time in the kitchen, and frankly almost everyone does, whether they're cooking or not, then this one is an absolute dream. It offers soft-close cabinets, double ovens, and six-burner ranger, a commercial-grade venting system, an ice maker, and more.

Looking for that perfect outdoor space, too? Well, go ahead a check that off your list. Take a look at the gorgeous pool, amazing outdoor views, outdoor kitchen, and firepit.

In addition, this home has a split floor plan for those five bedrooms. But there are also some amazing bonus areas, too--like a dedicated office area, huge play area, and a mudroom.

And just to revisit that 5-car garage, above you'll find a shop area with a 220 outlet. You're looking at a total square footage of 5,349 feet.

Guess where the friends and family will be wanting to go for the next holiday season?

Anyway, check out these photos--gorgeous!

