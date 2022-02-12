Celebrities everywhere have been jumping on the latest social media challenge. Using the Ting Tings' song of the same name, the "That's Not My Name" challenge has actors showcasing some of their biggest roles, and, thanks to some screen time of her own, Reba McEntire has joined in on the fun.

The "Fancy" singer is almost as famous on camera as she is on stage. In addition to her long-running hit television show, Reba, McEntire has appeared in movies including Little Rascals and Tremors, television shows including Young Sheldon and Last Man Standing and has voiced animated characters including Betsy the Cow in Charlotte's Web and Joyless in Spies in Disguise.

And who could forget that time she played Kentucky Fried Chicken's famous mascot, Colonel Sanders? She was the first female to don the mustache and glasses.

Here are each of McEntire's characters as they appear in her video:

Reba McEntire as herself

Trish the Water Spirit, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

Heather Gummer, Tremors (1990)

Ma Tex, North (1994)

Burgundy Jones, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw (1991)

Lily, Is There Life Out There? (1994)

A.J. Ferguson, The Little Rascals (1994)

Betsy the Cow, Charlotte's Web (2006)

Georgia Winter, Christmas in Tune (2021)

Dixie, The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Colonel Sanders, KFC Commercial (2018)

June ,Young Sheldon (2020-2022)

McEntire is currently out on the road on her Reba: Live in Concert Tour, which will wrap on March 19. She's opted to split the dates among seven up-and-coming artists who serve as her support acts. Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Reyna Roberts, Hannah Dasher, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer share the duties as her opening acts.