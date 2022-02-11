Have You Seen This Thief in Tyler, TX? You’ve Definitely Seen His Wonderful Tattoo

Here we go again. Y'all tired of these thieves living amongst us? Shopping at our stores, breathing our air, stealing from our neighbors. I know I am.

For today's Find 'em Friday, Tyler Police Department is on the hunt for this man who, instead of paying for his purchases from Lowe's with his own money, decided it'd be a better option to use someone else's name and money to secure the items on his home improvement list.

This is another guy who was using stolen ID’s to purchase things at Lowe’s. Now see, I’m not sure what’s up with that Texas tattoo on his hand. He’s giving us a little star to guess his location! Looks like Waco-ish…or is that a mole. He left in the truck.

If you can identify him, please contact Det. Thedford at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. #FindEmFriday#TylerPD

Remember friends, it's never okay to steal someone else's identity. And it's never okay to use that person's identity to make purchases. That's stealing.

Luckily Tyler PD got a clear picture of this thief, dude shoulda at least worn a mask, right? It's literally fine to walk in to a store right now with your face completely covered. Pro-mask or anti-mask, you'd think every thief is anti-face-being-seen, I'm not the criminal mastermind here.

Wouldn't have made too much of a difference, this gentleman has an easily identifiable tattoo of my beloved Texas on the back of his hand. C'mon man, gloves? That Texas tat is pretty dope, tho.

Police also got a great shot of the getaway truck, it's a Ford F-150. If you've seen him or can offer any details about his whereabouts please contact Det. Thedford at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

