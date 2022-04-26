Check Your Fridge! More Than 120,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled

If you've been shopping for beef over the last few days, you may want to check your fridge because dozens of ground beef products sold nationwide have been recalled because of possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Made The Announcement On Monday.

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli. The ground beef products were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products.

164795509 Michael Czosnek loading...

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. But, the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Beware Of E. Coli Symptoms If You Or Someone You Know Consumed Any Of These Products.

461905179 b-d-s loading...

According to the USDA, symptoms of E. coli typically appear around three to four days after consumption and last for about a week. They include diarrhea (sometimes including bloody stool) and vomiting. Some illnesses can last longer and be more severe. There is also a risk of kidney failure associated with this strain of bacteria, especially for children under 5, older people or those with compromised immune systems. The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here.

Labels for the ground beef products can be found In The Gallery Below:

Check Your Fridge For These Labels On Recalled Beef Products The ground beef products were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

A Play By Play Of This Goofy Would Be Robbery In Houston, Texas