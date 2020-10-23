Chick-Fil-A’s Baked Goods For Backpacks to Benefit East Texas Food Bank

Stopping by Chick-Fil-A for breakfast, lunch or dinner is always a treat. I'm craving a spicy deluxe combo with a diet lemonade right now, actually. As you make those visits to Chick-Fil-A between October 26 through October 31, be sure to pick up a sweet treat that will benefit the East Texas Food Bank.

Stop by a participating Chick-Fil-A in Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Texarkana or Tyler Monday through Saturday, October 26 through October 31, and add a chocolate fudge brownie or chocolate chunk cookie to your order, Chick-Fil-A will make a donation to the East Texas Food Bank's Backpack Program. The East Texas Food Bank hands out backpacks filled with food to children on a school's free or reduced meal program so they can have something nutritious for the weekend.

To show you the scope of how much this program helps out, in 2018-2019 school year, 5,000 children were helped by filling those backpacks 187,000 times. 2020 has been a whole new monster, however. Because of the current pandemic, one out of every three children could face hunger when not eating at school.

During this current school year, the East Texas Food Bank's Backpack Program will be at 148 schools to help 6,600 East Texas children. For more details on the East Texas Food Bank's Backpack Program, go to easttexasfoodbank.org and to get more details on Chick-Fil-A's Baked Goods For Backpacks, CLICK HERE.