(Tyler, Texas) - What is your favorite order at Chick-fil-A? Mine would be the Spicy Chicken Deluxe combo with a large fry and either a large Diet Dr. Pepper or a Diet Lemonade. That sugar free lemonade is legit, try it sometime.

Of course, you can never go wrong with a #1, just the bun, chicken and pickles is the best. I've only had their nuggets once and did like them but I have to go with a sandwich each time. Their mac n' cheese is really good, too.

Chick-fil-A is a Satisfying Lunch or Dinner

When you're done eating your favorite Chick-fil-A order, you feel pretty satisfied. I know I do. The waffle fries are great, the sandwich is always good and their drinks really compliment the order. If only I were officially endorsing Chick-fil-A, I'd do it for free food.

A new report has come out that ranks Chick-fil-A as America's Most Satisfying for the 11th year in a row. The chicken sandwich giant beat out other favorites like Papa Johns, Burger King and another East Texas favorite, Dairy Queen. It was a rather simple process to get the results of this ranking.

American Customer Satisfaction Index

The American Customer Satisfaction Index is the national publication that put out these results (I'd link to their page directly but you have to register a free account to get the information. I'll just link to KETK's article). They sent out 16,000 surveys, compared food prices, mobile app satisfaction, getting the order right and a couple of other factors. Once all the numbers were crunched, Chick-fil-A scored an 83 making it number one on the list.

Good stuff. We love Chick-fil-A in East Texas. Just look at the long lines from the drive-thru that can spill out into the street. Tyler alone has three stand alone stores and three mini stores, Broadway Square Mall, UT Tyler and in the People's Petroleum Building downtown. I guess we'll have to get Chick-fil-A for dinner tonight now.

