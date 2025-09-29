(Atlanta, Georgia) - Chick-Fil-A is very much beloved in East Texas. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, it doesn't matter, we must have our chicken sandwich and sometimes a lemonade. But what if there was a Chick-Fil-A affiliated restaurant that doesn't serve chicken at all?

Actually, Chick-Fil-A is working on just that concept. Instead of concentrating on delicious chicken sandwiches, the concept restaurant will concentrate on drinks. There will be food, just not like you can get now.

Chick-Fil-A Concept Store in Atlanta, Georgia

A concept store being built in Atlanta, Georgia, will not focus on chicken sandwiches (KXAN). It'll be called Daybright and focus on various beverages. Which beverages exactly is not known at this time.

The concept store will not be foodless. It'll be more of a cafe environment but won't have any crossover with Chick-Fil-A. This isn't the first time that Chick-Fil-A has opened a spinoff restaurant.

Little Blue Menu

A single spinoff store was opened in 2023 in College Park, Maryland call Little Blue Menu. The restaurant serves some Chick-Fil-A menu items along with burgers, onion rings and even chicken wings.

Will this concept come to East Texas? It appears that the answer is no for right now. Only time will tell. It all depands on the drinks being served and if Daybright can become a success in Atlanta.

