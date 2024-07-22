Chick-fil-A Has Been Replaced As America’s No.1 Fast Food Restaruant

I didn't think I'd see this happen in my lifetime. It is truly a sad day for the "Eat Mor Chiken" movement. After nearly a decade on top, Chick-fil-A has fallen hard from its perch high above all other fast food restaurants as America's Favorite Fast Food Joint.

As hard as it is to believe, the widely popular chicken chain was bested by Del Taco, which placed 1st in the new USA TODAY poll. Del Taco?

I'm no conspiracy theorist, but I smell a conspiracy. How does The Lord's Chicken stumble behind "finger-lickin' good" KFC, which took 2nd place? Who even eats at KFC anymore? While it's true there are many of them, KFC operates over 25,000 locations worldwide, I've never seen someone eat at one of them in at least 8 years.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A operates around 3,000 pristinely maintained restaurants in 48 states, where you'll regularly see the drive-thru line wrapped around 2,000 to 3,000 of them at any given point in the day. Except of course on Sunday.

Don't even get me started on Del Taco, which no offense, there are only about 600 locations in just 16 states, somehow they came in at No.1. I'm not buying it.

“This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries,” the publication said. “In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu.”

I demand a recount.

Fodor’s Geena Truman who compiled this list, reportedly based it on a year of travel. "I spent 1 year driving around the U.S. on a quest to eat (and experience) the true culture of America. This inevitably meant indulging in A LOT of fast food in between. So here I am to offer my ranking of America’s cult favorites." Read more on her findings right here.

