One of the early season's most anticipated NFL showdowns has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, the NFL announced that the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots game had been officially postponed. A quarterback on each team tested positive for COVID-19: Cam Newton for the Patriots, and Jordan Ta'amu for the Chiefs.

"The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the league announced on Saturday.

In addition, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Saturday that the Chiefs facility has been shut down due to COVID-19.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will head into the matchup 3-0. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are 2-1, with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in week 2.

Whenever the Chiefs-Patriots game is played, you'll be able to hear it in Lubbock, Texas on Awesome 98 (98.1 FM).