One of the beauties of being a sports fan is the discussions with other fans one can have. In those discussions, fans will talk about what they love about their team and also complain about certain, or all, aspects of their team. But sometimes, fans can take things a little too far and start lashing out at players on their favorite team. One fan of the Kansas City Chiefs was not happy following a 20-17 Week 3 lost to the Indianapolis Colts. He was so unhappy that he wrote about his displeasure in the Kansas City Star.

Kansas City Chiefs

For the most part, its been a good start to the season for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That's why it was such a surprise to see the Chiefs lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. I watched that game and it was surprising how well the Colts were playing, especially their defense. That unit was able to keep Mahomes in check for the most part during the game. The Chiefs defense, however, did not have a good game. A dumb penalty by veteran Chris Jones put the Colts in position to win the game.

Chiefs Fan Unhappy

One Chiefs fan, however, felt that all the blame was one player in particular, Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. The fan wrote a short opinion piece describing his feelings towards Mahomes which weren't favorable:

After watching the Kansas City Chiefs for the past two years, I think it is clear that Patrick Mahomes is not a team player. He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks. It’s beginning to look very obvious. He’s a good quarterback but really doesn’t care about his team as a whole. - John Geimer, Glen Carbon, Illinois

It was just those five sentences but its very clear how this fan feels about Patrick Mahomes. Personally, I think this fan is wrong but it's his opinion which he is entitled, too. Someone else thought that this opinion was wrong, too, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife. She went to Twitter to defend her husband:



Coming to Her Husband's Defense

She's doing what any wife would do when the spotlight shines bright on them. Brittany has been criticized in the past because of her complaining on Twitter about the referees or how other players play her husband. In this instance, I think she has a legitimate complaint about this opinion.

