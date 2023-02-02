Rare Patrick Mahomes High School Highlights, Reminder He’s Been Great for 10 Years

While most East Texans are still licking the wounds from another abbreviated Dallas Cowboys season, the good news, we still have skin in the big game. We'll all be proudly rooting for our fellow East Texan, Whitehouse, TX native Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday February 12th, Super Bowl LVII will match up the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs against the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes, a graduate of Whitehouse High School heads into the final game of the year as a frontrunner to win another NFL MVP, and his Kansas City Chiefs open as a slight favorite to win the Super Bowl.

And of course in college he was setting records at Texas Tech. Here's an excerpt from his scouting report at Walter Football:

As a passer, Mahomes can make all the throws that the NFL requires. He has a powerful arm to throw some bullets to the far sideline from across the field. Throwing the deep out is no problem for Mahomes. He can loft the ball deep down the field with a flick of the wrist and rifle fastballs that beat coverage. To further illustrate his arm strength, he sits at a 93 MPH fastball as a baseball pitcher. Mahomes is an accurate passer in the short to intermediate part of the field. He can make some well-placed passes into tight windows to beat quality coverage from the defense.

But before the awards, and commercials for State Farm and Head & Shoulders, the East Texan was turning heads on the high school football field here in East Texas.

