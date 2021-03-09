I've never been much of a mixologist. Yeah, I could learn. I could learn a lot of things. but I'm pretty lazy easy when it comes to alcoholic drinks; gimme a beer, maybe some whiskey and I'm ready to go.

Get our free mobile app

Now I say that, but it doesn't mean I don't enjoy a good margarita -- just not the trouble I perceive goes buying and mixing the ingredients. And I perceive it to be a lot of trouble. Ya know, now that I think of it, I have no idea what even goes in one, salt?

That takes us to Chili's birthday. Maybe, like me, you enjoy the simple convenience of an easy cold beer or some whiskey, but I think you're gonna like this. If you've missed getting drunk off those fancy drinks, like a margarita, Chili's is now selling gallon bags of their margaritas to-go. A gallon bag will set you back $40, but on Chili's birthday (which is this Saturday, March 13th), that price drops to paltry $30.

Oh, and bonus: the container they come in is top notch. Looks like this'll make a super-sweet pre-wrapped birthday gift or thoughtful anniversary gift. Then all you gotta do is convince the lucky birthday boy or girl to let you pop the convenient spout and give ya a big ol' brain-freezin' pull.

Chili's makes their margs with Sauza tequila, Patron Citrónge, and E&J Brandy and it is said that they are hand-shaken exactly 25 times. So, shake the bag 25 times, THEN chug. It's like I always say, "The only thing more convenient than a beer is a pre-made Chili's margarita."

I don't know where you live, but there are so many Chili's in East Texas, so you're golden. 2021 keeps looking up.