Chris Stapleton has pushed two scheduled shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena back to December, per doctor's orders. This Thursday's (Oct. 21) concert in Cincinnati is also being postponed.

The news comes four days after the singer and CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee rescheduled a show for Sioux Falls, S.D. Stapleton has laryngitis and isn't recovering quick enough to perform.

"On doctor's orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal," a note on social media reads. "I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding."

The Oct. 22 Nashville show will now take place on Dec. 10, while the Oct. 23 show has been moved to Dec. 11. The exact date for the Cincinnati concert is yet to be confirmed. In the caption, Stapleton says it will be 2022 before that show happens.

All tickets purchased will be honored for the new dates, and those who can't attend are asked to contact the point of purchase.

The Marcus King Band and Yola were the opening acts for the affected dates of Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour. Jamey Johnson is also opening select shows on a tour that now goes deep into December.

Stapleton's next planned concert is Oct. 28 in Lubbock, Texas.

"Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music," he writes. "I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night."