If you are looking for a unique event to celebrate Halloween, might I suggest a trip to San Antonio for the Day of the Dead River Parade Friday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m. This looks like a beautiful, and not so spooky, event for the entire family on the already beautiful River Walk.

Get our free mobile app

Day of the Dead is a Hispanic tradition that has always fascinated me. I am not of Hispanic origin so I needed to go to history.com to get a good explanation of what Day of the Dead actually is. It is a holiday where family members are reunited with the souls of loved ones for food, drink and celebration. The gates of heaven are said to open at midnight on October 31 for the children's spirits to visit their family for 24 hours followed by the adult's spirits on November 2, also known as All Souls Day.

San Antonio's Day of the Dead River Parade is full of floats decorated with altars and catrinas celebrating not only life, but the souls of those who have passed on. You will need to purchase a ticket for the event which can be found at thesanantonioriverwalk.com for between $22 to $27 each. There is also several hotel and dinner/ticket packages available if you're making the road trip to San Antonio. You can see those HERE.

San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade

Grab your friends or family and make the trip to San Antonio for a unique and beautiful Halloween celebration. If you'd like a preview of what you might see at this year's parade, check out the photos below.

San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade Day of the Dead is a Hispanic tradition celebrated every year from October 31 to November 2. You can attend this unique and beautiful parade on San Antonio's River Walk.

Pictures from the 2021 Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair This past weekend in Tyler was the 2021 Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair here are pictures from the event: