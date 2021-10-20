Most people know right from wrong, but in this video from the Texas State Fair shows that these people have lost their minds. You have customers throwing things at employees working at the fair which set off the employees and you see one throw a bucket of hot water at customers then reached for a fryer basket full of french fries trying to throw them as well. It's not uncommon to see something memorable at the Texas State Fair but this is just a group of immature adults acting childish.

While I have to admit I have no idea what lead up to this video the behavior being used on both sides is out of control. It is never okay to throw things at someone else, especially if they are making your food. That is a recipe for disaster. And then to have the employee grab hot water and throw it, that is a good way to be arrested and charged with a crime.

What a Poor Example to Set for Any Children in the Area

Lots of kids were probably around when all of this chaos took place. There is no excuse for this type of behavior and I truly hope both sides are ashamed of their actions. It's horrible that neither side could act like adults and walk away from what obviously was a heated exchange.

This is a Video You Have to See For Yourself

As you can see at the end of this video law enforcement got to the fight quickly and shut down the chaos. I'm not certain if anyone was charged with a crime for these ridiculous actions but now you can watch it for yourself:

Please learn from this immature behavior, this is not how anyone should be acting.

2021 State Fair of Texas Mouth Watering Food Preview Get a preview of all of the delicious food you will get to enjoy at the 2021 State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair

2021 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists Every year, the State Fair of Texas introduces us to some of the wildest fair food concoctions. Here are the 2021 finalists looking to take home an award for Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet or Most Creative.