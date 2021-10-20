This morning at around 8:30 a.m., Longview Police were contacted by the staff at Longview High School after they'd discovered a student had come to school carrying a loaded firearm. The student was then arrested and taken into custody off campus.

It hasn't been revealed how it was discovered. Did a fellow student overhear?

Thankfully there weren't any threats made toward any individual, nor was anyone injured. However, carrying a loaded firearm onto campus is a serious offense.

In an online statement on the Longview ISD Facebook page, James Brewer, principal of Longview High School, said "no direct threat was made to any student or faculty member, but bringing a firearm to campus is punishable by expulsion for a period of one year and subject to criminal prosecution.”

Brewer added that "the student will be suspended, pending expulsion under Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code, and criminal charges will be pursued to the fullest extent.”

In that same statement, Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said "student safety is top priority at Longview ISD and the district will be working with the Longview Police Department in conjunction with the Gregg County District Attorney's office."

On a Longview social media group page, Longview and other East Texas residents commented in regard to the situation. Many shared their gratefulness for the timely response and care taken to handle this situation.

We concur. Particularly in light of the tragic shootings we've become all too accustomed to hearing about across the country and within the state of Texas.

Thank you to the Longview Police Department and the staff of Longview High School for keeping our East Texas kids safe.

