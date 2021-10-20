About three weeks ago a previously unheard Parker McCollum song was uploaded to YouTube, and started making its rounds on the internet and Reddit -- it even found it's way to my inbox a couple of times.

I'm not sure when the original was actually recorded, but it does seem like the broke down acoustic audio could easily be several years old -- or not. But he does seem to be working through the actual writing process of it, while pouring a cold drink or two.

The song is called "Blanco Country Rain," and today The Limestone Kid released a great, driving, studio version of the song. That's right, y'all, it's surprise bonus song time! Give the special edition track a listen below. McCollum's latest album, Gold Chain Cowboy, was released in July.

And if you missed the news last week, Parker McCollum will make his RODEOHOUSTON debut next year. In what is a bucket-list type of concert for the Texan.

According the announcement McCollum will join fellow Texas natives: George Strait, Cody Johnson and Bun B, at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022. We'll have to wait for the non-Texan lineup though, organizers say that the remaining lineup will be announced Jan. 5, 2022.

Last year "Pretty Heart" became McCollum's breakout single. The song was a major success and he wrapped up that year by bringing it to the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country Top 30 charts.

