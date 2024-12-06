This is a friendly reminder not to forget about one of the best places to grab Christmas desserts in Tyler, Texas this holiday season.

Like so many in East Texas, I am honestly exhausted. This is such a merry, delightful time of year. At the same time, dealing with work and kids' holiday school schedules, it can also be a tiring season after such a busy year for most of us. And so, as much as many of us would LOVE to craft gorgeous, delicious desserts for Christmas, yeah...probably not going to happen.

What's funny is that speaking for myself, I enjoy baking.

I would love to be able to spend time in my Tyler, Texas kitchen crafting beautiful Christmas desserts, and perhaps you can relate.

I could happily spend an evening binge-watching The Great British Baking Show while delving into some homemade puff pastry creation that I, in a perfect world, lovingly crafted earlier in the afternoon during my copious free time on a random Tuesday. (Insert dream montage here.)

OK, now let's get back to the real world. Even though I still love to bake my own "from scratch" creations, I'm kinda exhausted. You?

But since you and I are usually dealing with a million different things, it's fantastic to know there are many amazing bakeries all over East Texas ready to come to the rescue.

This is one of my favorite places to get desserts during the holiday season in Tyler.

That's one of the things I love about Fresh by Brookshire's--and all of the Brookshire's stores' bakeries. There are always so many delicious and lovely options. You can at least take dessert duties off the table... er, so you can put them ON the table.

The staff is always so friendly and helpful. I stopped by recently and they were willing and happy to make various recommendations and ultimately helped me decide on a Fresh favorite of mine--the Key Lime Pie. Oh. My.

Other delectable options I can personally vouch for:

The Bombe is the bomb. Chocolate mousse filled with creme brulee, ladyfingers, glazed with a magical chocolate mirror, and...wait for it...gold flakes. I've never taken this one anywhere without people flipping out for it.

Also, if you're obsessed with peanut butter like I am, prepare to lose your mind over the Peanut Butter Cups. Similar to your basic peanut butter cups, except blessed by a goddess unicorn. Seriously.

Finally, if you are trying to avoid gluten or want something vegan, they have several options for you, too.

Dennis Neuber, Googlemaps Photo: Tara Holley loading...

Thank you to all the wonderful folks who work so hard at the Fresh bakery so wanna-be bakers like me can enjoy and share incredible desserts as we celebrate the season. You've inspired me to continue my baking hobby--as soon as I find the time...and get a little rest.

Ready to see more? Visit the Fresh bakery here.

