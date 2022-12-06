Ever Heard Of A Christmas Haunted House? There’s One In Navasota, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Seeing how we're well into December, you would think that we're way past haunted house season. However, that is not the case. I never would have imagined that there would be a Christmas-themed haunted house, but there is and it's only three hours away from Tyler.

The owner of The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House has put a twist on a classic Christmas-themed movie and turned it into a haunted house for everyone to walk through, see and get scared at the same time.

The haunted house is themed after Tim Burton's 1993 movie 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'. Several rooms of the existing haunted house have been transformed into key scenes from the dark fantasy film. There is a room that features the story of Sally and Dr. Finkelstein, while another features Halloween Town's Mayor nervously awaiting Jack's return after his disappearance while another room depicts Jack's discovery of Christmas Town.

When is the Christmas haunted house open?

This is a limited engagement event with the final day of the Christmas haunted house on Saturday, December 10th. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children and tickets will be available on site.

The Christmas haunted house is a benefit event.

This unique haunted house is a benefit for the Navasota Public Library and will feature actors from the Navasota High School National Honor Society. The students are volunteering their time to play the roles of the different characters in the haunted house as well as to scare those who venture through it.

The haunted house is located at 101 E Washington Ave in Navasota (in central Texas between Houston and Austin). If you plan on making the trip this Saturday, stay for the city's annual Christmas parade too.

