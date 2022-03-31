We don't need a reason to enjoy a piece of cake today, but I have a great reason to celebrate anyway. It was back in January when I first wrote about City Kitty in Hallsville, Texas. This adorable little kitty has made life better for everyone who stops into City Hall but recently the cute cat celebrated his 1st birthday just earlier this month on Thursday, March 17th.

I'm not sure if they have a recorded date of birth for City Kitty but it was amazing to see how he celebrated. The City of Hallsville released a video showing City Kitty opening his gift from his loving coworkers. There was also a photo posted of City Kitty wearing a bandana looking as handsome as ever. If you were like me and didn't realize City Kitty was celebrating a birthday, it's still appropriate to eat cake to celebrate how fantastic this kitty is.

Get our free mobile app

How Did Hallsville, TX End Up With City Kitty?

City Kitty was first discovered by a shift officer for the Hallsville Police Department and city employees approached City Administrator Marty Byres about keeping the cat instead of sending it to the shelter. Negotiations were made and a deal was accepted to let City Kitty have a new home at City Hall, unless someone with cat allergies comes to do business at City Hall.

City Kitty Brings Joy To Everyone in Hallsville, Texas

Everyone who sees City Kitty roaming around city hall is excited to see him. He is quickly becoming one of the most loved citizens in Hallsville. If you wish to bring City Kitty a toy to celebrate his birthday you know where to find him.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Christmas Shop With a Cop Thanks to Hallsville First Responders This life changing experience for kids is thanks to the Hallsville Police Department, Hallsville Fire Department, and Harrison County Sheriff's Office