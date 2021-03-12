City Of Longview Preparing For 150th Birthday Celebration

As we already know, the pandemic caused a lot of things to come to a screeching halt including a planned celebration of a major milestone for an East Texas city.

But with the "go-ahead" given to "open" back up, the City Of Longview is moving ahead with a plan to celebrate its birthday and they are asking residents to join in on the celebration with their own "mini-celebrations" like decorating windows, office birthday parties, or getting creative with a video for social media.

According to a press release from the city, Longview residents are invited to visit LongviewTexas.gov/150 and register their celebration plans with the City. Some events may be included in the City’s coverage of the day's celebrations or be visited by City staff/officials.

If you're participating via social media, they are asking you to use the hashtags #Longview150 and #HBDLongview. The most creative celebration will also be recognized and awarded with a Longview 150 prize package.

On May 17th, the city will host an event celebrating the city’s Charter Date which will cap off the sesquicentennial celebration. The City plans to capture the celebration and save information for the Time Capsule, which will be buried later in the year. In addition, the Longview Public Library will archive electronic information.