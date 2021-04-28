City Of Tyler Announces New $28 Million Conference Center For Tyler Rose Complex

Get our free mobile app

Tyler's Rose Complex is going to get a major facelift.

The project has been in the works for quite some time now and it finally received the green light from the current city council earlier today during a meeting. The project is estimated to cost nearly $28 million with construction beginning this summer.

Tyler's Managing Director Stephanie Franklin said during the city council meeting,

Today is a monumental day for the City of Tyler. The Rose Complex will give our crown jewel, the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, a much-needed facelift. It will increase economic vitality and it will have a great impact on our economy after COVID-19."

The Rose Complex consists of:

Harvey Convention Center

Rose Garden Center

East Texas State Fairgrounds

Mayfair Building

surrounding areas

Plans for the new Rose Complex were unveiled on October 29, 2019 by Tyler's former Mayor Martin Heines along with previous mayors Kevin Eltife, Joey Seeber and Barbara Bass. Current mayor, Don Warren says,

This development is important to all of Tyler, not just one area. We've been working on this project for a long time. At long last, we are finally ready to move some dirt!"

Demolition and construction on the project is expected to begin some time this summer and is expected to be completed by Rose Festival season in October 2022. The project will feature high priority elements, thanks to input from the community, that includes a new convention center that is pushed back farther away from Front Street, a better configuration inside the convention center itself and a large green space in front of the new convention center.

City Of Tyler via YouTube

The entire project is expected to be funded by bonds, private donations, hotel occupancy tax and the half-cent sales tax initiative. The new Rose Complex is expected to help grow economic development, increase tourism, and improve the quality of life for residents. The vision of this plan will also increase mobility, parking and safety, entertainment, athletic facilities, neighborhood connectivity, as well as beautify the area with green space and landscaping.

