Drive In Movie Night Returning to Harvey Convention Center

The whole family is in for a fun night at the movies but in a safe and socially distanced manner. Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front Street, in Tyler is hosting another drive in movie night.

Theaters, I think we've forgotten what an experience it is to gather your friends or family and head out for a night at the movies. We can thank a global pandemic for the cancellation of such a fun time. But out of that pandemic, many places have been hosting drive in movie experiences to allow for some family entertainment but also remain socially distant.

Saturday night, November 21, bring the whole family to Harvey Convention Center in Tyler to enjoy Disney's Frozen 2. The is no charge to park and watch the movie. Grab the kids, load up some of yours, and theirs, favorite snacks and get ready for a night at the movies.

The first Frozen introduced us to Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven. This new adventure takes us on a journey to discover where Elsa's magical powers come from. Elsa and her friends must travel beyond the enchanted forest to find the answers to what is threating the kingdom.

Frozen 2 stars the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, and many more, and is rated PG.

Come out for a fun, and socially distanced, night at the movies.