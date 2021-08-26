Harvey Convention Center has been the stop for many events in Tyler and East Texas since it's start in 1972. The new Tyler Rose Complex is set to be built in it's place which means the existing building has to come down. You can now own a piece of that building to relive your Harvey Convention Center memories.

How many events have you attended at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler? I've been to Tyler Comic Con, the Auto and Cycle shows, even concerts. Our stations have hosted Women's Night Out events and Geek'd Con. Of course there are the many exhibits to check out each year with the East Texas State Fair. It has even hosted presidents and other dignitaries. Harvey Convention Center has been a central part of East Texas for a long time.

Now that the Tyler Rose Complex is to be built on the grounds, Harvey Convention Center must come down. You can relive your own memories of events at Harvey Convention Center with your own commemorative brick. This brick will have a special plate attached labeled with "Harvey Convention Center" and the dates of it's operation.

Leanne Robinette, Director of Parks and Recreation said in a statement,

Leading up to the demolition ceremony, we had multiple inquiries from residents and visitors who used the facility for decades, who wanted a keepsake of the iconic building. We thought having an actual piece of the building would be a great way to allow them to have a little piece of that history.

These bricks are available for $50 each. If you would like to inquire about purchasing one, call 903-531-1212.

