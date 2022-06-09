Tyler Rose Complex has a New Name with Other Property Renovation Plans Announced

Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler has been a staple of the city since the early 70's. Approval came a couple of years ago to replace the outdated building and bring in a more modern facility that could provide even more for the city. Through the pandemic and some short delays due to supply issues, the new Rose Complex Convention Center is expected to open some time in October.

You can drive by and see the outside progress of the new convention center on Front Street in Tyler. It will look very sleek, very modern and be a better service to Tyler once it's complete. October is the scheduled date for completion and it looks like that opening date is in reach.

Wednesday, June 8, officials with the City of Tyler gathered to announced the official name of the new convention center, W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Yes, named after the founder of Brookshire's Grocery Company, the long standing East Texas grocery chain.

"Brookshire's tradition of outstanding service was instilled 90 years ago when W.T. Brookshire made the decision to place the customer as his top priority. The company has come a long way since 1928 – but is still focused on offering the same exceptional customer service it was founded on. Our mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through the W.T. Brookshire Way." - Tyler Mayor Don Warren

Other plans have also been announced as far as the surrounding buildings around the new conference center. The long standing Mayfair Building will be receiving a major overall. A little over $1.5 million has been set aside to help restore the building while keeping it's historical look. The money will come from the city's Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund but sponsor and grant opportunities are available to help with the renovations.

Another exciting addition to that area will be a Food Truck Alley. There was a long rumored food truck park said to be built around the downtown area but that fell apart. This area is expected to be added next to the Mayfair Building in the future. This is exciting news for the food truck fans in East Texas as this will be a great spot to come and enjoy one of the many great food trucks in the area.

The Mayfair Building project will begin after this year's East Texas State Fair and scheduled to be completed in 2023. Food Truck Alley is expected to be next on the list of projects.

