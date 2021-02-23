City Of Tyler Rescinds Boil Water Notice Tuesday Morning

After a very trying week last week dealing with snow, ice and freezing cold temperatures thanks to the polar vortex that cause disruptions in our power grid, water supply, gasoline supply, grocery stores and more, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The City of Tyler has been under a boil water notice since the middle of last week because of low water pressure and no power at a water treatment plant. Residents have had to resort to boiling their water before drinking it or using it while cooking. During this time many restaurants around the city were forced to close or once again pivot and make adjustments to how they do business, mainly when it came to drinks - water, tea and soft drinks.

Well, as of Tuesday morning February 23 at 5 a.m., residents no longer have to boil their water. The City Of Tyler released the following statement in regards to its public water supply:

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

If you have questions concerning this matter, customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during regular business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after-hours and on weekends. We ask for your patience as call volumes continue to be high.

If you are still experiencing a problem with your water supply you should contact Tyler Water Utilities. Now that you can drink the water, you probably should flush your water lines for a bit to make sure you're receiving the properly treated water at your home or business.

This notice only applies to the City of Tyler as other cities remain under boil water notices still.