Tyler’s Boil Water Notice Canceled. Here’s What You Need to Do

Tylerites have been boiling water for use in their home since last Wednesday (February 17). Early this morning (February 23), the City of Tyler officially rescinded their boil water notice. However, there are a few steps you will need to take before using your water from the tap.

In the City of Tyler's press release early this morning, they announced that water samples sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) showed that the city has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes."

With that being said, there will be a few steps you will need to follow before using your water. You will need to flush you water faucets for at least fifteen minutes. Just turn on the cold water and set a timer. If you live in a two story house, start with the top floor and work your way down.

If your refrigerator has a water and ice dispenser, you will need to clean it and change the filter. So yes, throw out all the ice, flush the dispenser for three to five minutes, run the ice maker for one hour, throw out that ice then clean and sanitize the ice bin.