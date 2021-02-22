City of Whitehouse Hurting For Water Again After System Overwhelmed Overnight

Conserve water! That's the message the City of Whitehouse has for residents following the damage done during the winter storm last week.

City workers were able to get water running to residents again, but say that water was being used for reasons other than those considered essential. That water use caused the city's system to become overwhelmed.

The City of Whitehouse shared this message on Facebook Monday morning:

Most of our customers are currently without water. The usage of water overnight was so great that our system was unable to keep up. We are again filling the tanks. It is absolutely crucial that you conserve water and use for only necessary uses such as flushing and bathing at this time.

Only for bathing and flushing - this means running your dishwasher or knocking out that load of laundry right now should not be on your priority list.

Looking at the comments on the city's Facebook page, some residents say that they saw car washes in operation. I certainly hope not when most Whitehouse residents can't flush their toilets or take showers. I have no confirmation of car washes open right now in the area impacted by the water outage.

The city says that it is refilling the tanks again today, hopefully restoring limited water to Whitehouse residents. Please remember to think of your neighbors during this time, and only use water for necessary and essential purposes.

We're going to get through this, East Texas.