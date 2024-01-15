Icy, treacherous roads and temps in the teens meant a winter weather day at home for many East Texas workers and students early Monday.

Quite a few East Texas schools closed their doors today, but already closures are already projected for tomorrow. We'll have updates for you on our station websites.

East Texans who are waiting out the weather and working from home shared some of the photos they've taken of the winter weather outside their homes in Alba, Longview, and Tyler, Texas. You can take a look at those here.

Please stay home if you can do so. Especially since, according to updates from The Weather Channel, the winter storm warning remains in place through 6 pm Monday.

As of the writing of this post, temps are hovering in the teens, although may feel closer to no more than FIVE degrees. According to The Weather Channel, lows are around 13 degrees or so. While the wintry mess is much more intense in other parts of the country, this is pretty intense winter weather for East Texas.

ERCOT asks Texans to do their best to conserve energy.

Watch the Texas Power Grid in real time keep up with the energy demands here.

Please don't get out on the roads unless you need to do so. The fewer cars on the road the better. And if you do, please drive like we know each other. Slow down. Way down, if needed.

And for the love of all that is good, please don't leave your pets out in the elements in potentially deadly temperatures.

In addition to the winter storm warning continuing through Monday at 6 PM, Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Advisory warnings have been issued starting at 6 PM through Noon on Tuesday.

