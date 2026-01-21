(KNUE-FM) By now, most East Texans have heard that we can expect some potentially intense winter weather this weekend, starting on Friday, January 23rd.

What East Texans Are Saying About the Upcoming Winter Weather

That means there's a good chance you've read posts all over social media ranging from some saying "meh, it won't be that bad," to "OMG, it's another Snowmageddon like 2021," and encouraging everyone to go full-prepper mode in case the power grid fails and we are without power for weeks.

Preparing for Winter Weather Without Panicking

I get it. We all want to make sure we have everything we need for our families in case it becomes severe. At the same time, it's important to listen to the weather experts and take some sensible steps without veering into panic. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms that "winter weather is on its way to Texas--and now is the time to prepare," per their Facebook page. Here's what the Texas DPS recommends we do to prepare ahead of the upcoming winter weather.

Texas Department of Public Safety Winter Weather Preparation Tips

Driving Safety and Road Conditions During Winter Weather

If you are looking for more tips to prepare, check out the Texas Department of Public Safety recommendations here. These are very helpful tips for preparing at home, but what about when you must drive, which we should all avoid doing if at all possible. If you must drive, please double-check the conditions with the National Weather Service. You can also monitor current road conditions by connecting with Drive Texas.

Checking on Neighbors and Community During East Texas Winter Weather

Please take steps to peacefully prepare before the weekend, and check on your neighbors who may be more vulnerable when it's possible. East Texas is all about community, and facing winter weather is one of the times when it means the most.

