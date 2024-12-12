(Tyler, Texas) - Playing the Texas Lottery is a fun thing to do from time to time. Of course you can over do it and waste money that you shouldn't trying to chase that big jackpot. I'm not being Debbie Downer but just keep your playing in check. If you are lucky enough to scratch off or pick the right numbers and win a large jackpot, you can't go to the gas station to claim it. Where in Texas can you go to do that? You don't always have to go to Austin, it could be as easy as a drive to Tyler.

So You've Won a Big Texas Lottery Jackpot. Now What?

If you are lucky enough to have a winning scratch off ticket or a winning quick pick from one of the various games, and it's below $599, you can go down the street to the gas station you bought it at and claim the winnings. If it's over $600, then you'll have to claim your winnings other ways. For instance, if you have won $100,000, you can fill out a claim form online, which is a bit of a hassle, or you can go to the lottery claim center in Tyler.

Yes, the Texas Lottery has an office in Tyler to claim your large jackpot winnings. It's located at 3800 Paluxy Drive, Suite 330 in Tyler. Here, you can fill out your claim form for a jackpot ranging from $600 to $2,500,000 as long as it's not paid in annuities.

Tyler Texas Lottery Claim Center - Google Maps Tyler Texas Lottery Claim Center - Google Maps loading...

What if it's Over $2,500,000?

Good question. If the jackpot you've won is between $2,500,000 and $5,000,000, and not paid out in annuities, you will have to go to a claim center in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston or San Antonio. If that jackpot is $5,000,000 or more, you are required to go to the claim center in Austin. In total, there are 16 Texas Lottery claim centers in Texas.

Texas Lottery Claim Centers - Texas Lottery Texas Lottery Claim Centers - Texas Lottery loading...

If you do win big, there are some other steps you should take before claiming the prize. One is to hire a good estate planning attorney. This attorney can help with all the legalese of winning. Next you'll want to hire a trusted financial advisor, CPA and retirement planner. Make sure these people are highly qualified, not Joe Blow who says they're good with Quickbooks.

Enjoy Your Winnings

After all of that is done, all that is left is to enjoy your winnings. We hear those horror stories of people who've gone broke after just a couple of years. They weren't smart with their money or didn't hire the right people to represent them. Winning a lottery jackpot should be a joyous occasion and lead to a lifetime luxury, not a proud moment that turns into a nightmare.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: True or False? Paying the Back Taxes on a Property in Texas Makes it Yours?

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Introduced Shopping Option Fans Have Wanted for a Long Time

Earn Some Quick Christmas Cash With These Texas Lottery Scratch Offs (Accurate as of Dec. 2, 2024) Have a little less holiday stress by winning a jackpot with one of these Texas Lottery jackpots. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery