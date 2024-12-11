(Terrell, Texas) - So many in East Texas love to make a quick drive to Terrell to do a little shopping at Buc-ee's. There is a certain thrill some fans get by enduring the chaos inside the store to find that new home décor item or another tasty chopped brisket sandwich. I'm one of those fans. One thing has always been missing from that shopping experience, gift cards. You would think that Buc-ee's would have had those all along. That was until now.

Buc-ee's Has Introduced a Shopping Option Fans Have Wanted for a Long Time

Buc-ee's doesn't sell any of their merchandise in an online store. To be honest it's a brilliant move on their part because it forces fans to physically go to a store to buy what they need instead of sitting on the couch ordering a bag of Beaver Nuggets. Sure, there are a couple of resell sites where you can do that but it'll cost you to do so. Because of that lack of an online store, gift cards are not really feasible to offer.

Well, Buc-ee's has decided that offering a gift card option is an additional way to get people to their gas pumps and in their stores. They are called Beaver Bucks and you can purchase them in store or through buc-ees.com to be shipped to yourself or sent as a gift to a friend or family member.

Ordering Beaver Bucks

There are several options available to purchase with some bonuses offered for higher amounts. You can get a $10, $20, $25, $50, $100 or $200 gift card. For every $100 spent, you can get a bonus $20 card. That's nice if you're buying for a few people, something for them, a little something for you.

Buc-ee's has introduced these cards at the right time, too. I can see these cards being added to a plethora of stockings in East Texas for Christmas. These may be an easy purchase for birthdays or anniversaries for a Buc-ee's fan you know, too. I'm honestly thinking about getting a couple of these for Christmas and maybe one for myself.

