29 Years Ago: Clint Black Marries Lisa Hartman

It was 29 years ago that Clint Black wed his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 20, 1991.

The couple met in 1990, when the actress and her mother attended the country singer's New Year's Eve concert in their shared hometown of Houston, Texas. Sparks immediately flew between the two, but while they knew they wanted to be together, they both admit that they hesitated to walk down the aisle.

"I always felt you go through life and you have relationships and you learn and you grow and you change, and that's what life is," Hartman Black tells People magazine. "The thought of spending my whole life with just one person didn't make sense to me."

Adds Black, "I always liked the idea of a relationship, but with my schedule, it never worked out."

Clearly, it worked out just fine for the happy couple: The two wed on the singer's 180-acre farm outside of Houston and settled into happily married life.

"The feeling that I get from taking care of him is very potent," Hartman Black says. "I'd never felt that before."

Fans got a glimpse into their love story when they sang together on the duet "When I Said I Do," from Black's D'lectrified album; the song won the pair an ACM Awards trophy for Vocal Event of the Year. On Black's album, On Purpose, the husband and wife reunited in the studio for another duet, “You Still Get to Me.”

